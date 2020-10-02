160621
Court hearing to resume in B.C. over Coastal GasLink pipeline

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312254

A court hearing is set to resume today in a pipeline dispute that led to nationwide protests in February.

The British Columbia Supreme Court is hearing arguments over the province's extension of an environmental assessment certificate for the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Court heard Thursday from lawyers for the Office of the Wet'suwet'en, who are seeking an order quashing the extension.

Lawyers for the pipeline company and the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office are expected to present their case on Friday.

The assessment office granted Coastal GasLink the extension last October, nearly five years after a certificate was first issued for the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline.

Opposition by the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation to construction of the pipeline through their traditional territory set off demonstrations and blockades that shut down large parts of the national economy in February.

