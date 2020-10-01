Dr. Henry 'cautiously optimistic' about B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Despite an average of just over 100 new daily cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia in recent weeks, Dr. Bonnie Henry says she's “cautiously optimistic” about the the province's current situation.

On Thursday, Dr. Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, announced 82 new cases of COVID-19, slightly less than the average 108 daily cases over the past two weeks. She noted that despite 1,261 current active cases, the province is seeing a “true levelling off our cases.”

“I'm not one that overstates positive things, I'm cautiously optimistic,” she said. “We're not seeing that exponential increase, we've been having a linear increase and it's kind of slowed down. We still have numbers that reflect that fact that there's ongoing transmission in the community that we need to be aware of and we need to be careful.

“It sneaks up on us, and we can have explosive outbreaks if we're not on our guard.”

The vast majority of B.C.'s new COVID-19 cases have come from the Lower Mainland in recent months, with just 17 active cases in the Interior Health region. Despite the disparity in cases geographically, Dr. Henry reiterated Thursday that she has no plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in certain areas.

“The risk is the same, and we've seen that across the province where things pop up all over the place,” Dr. Henry said. “The settings where risks are highest are the settings where we have orders, and we have very few compared to many other places.

“It really is risk all around us that we need to be aware of. We're seeing increased number of cases in Ontario and Quebec and there's still tremendous issues in Washington State. This virus moves with people, so any time people move, our risk comes with it.”

A recently implemented measure that's been met with opposition from the hospitality industry saw all liquor service at bars and restaurants end at 10 p.m. Despite a local bar's noted protest of the measure, urging patrons to “vote that f*cker out,” Dr. Henry noted Thursday that her public health orders are made independently of the government that's currently in charge.