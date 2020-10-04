October is Drive Relative to Conditions Month across British Columbia

Photo: RCMP

With the change of the seasons, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared for the changing conditions as the winter months creep closer.

October is "Drive Relative to Conditions month" and police will be out in force stopping drivers and checking vehicles to ensure motorists are safe. According to ICBC, an average of 38 people die every year in collisions where vehicles were being driven too fast for the road conditions.

"As winter approaches and driving becomes more challenging, we want people to be aware of things they can do to stay safe during their travels," says Supt. Holly Turton, officer in charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services.

Replace windshield wipers to improve visibility and clear all windows of fog/ice and snow before driving. Clean your vehicle’s windows in and out, use air conditioning at a comfortable temperature so windows don’t fog up, and consider applying products to the exterior glass that repels water to improve visibility. Check your tires to ensure they are in good condition, have sufficient tread depth and are properly inflated. Winter tread (including M&S tires) are required in BC between October 1st and April 30th. Turn your headlights to the ON position – this ensures your tail lights come on as well so you can be seen from behind. Make sure all your lights, signals and brake lights are fully functional. Do not use cruise control on wet/snowy/slippery road surfaces. Increase the distance between you and vehicles ahead to give yourself more time to stop, especially if it is raining/snowing/slippery/foggy/night time. Slow down especially if it is raining/snowing/foggy or any other time your visibility is limited. Posted speed limits assume ideal driving conditions. Be extra vigilant for cyclists and pedestrians who may be unpredictable and not clearly visible. Watch out for black ice as temperatures drop to freezing. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

"Ultimately, we want to minimize collisions, injuries and fatalities on our roadways in our ongoing effort to make our roadways safer for all road users," adds Turton.

There will be an increased police presence on highways and police ask motorists to drive safely and obey the directions of officers at any check-stop.