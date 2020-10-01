B.C. had 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, in past 24 hours

There were 82 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, two of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 9,220, but active cases dropped slightly, to 1,261. Province-wide, 69 people are currently hospitalized, down three from Wednesday. Nineteen of these patients are being treated in ICU.

In the Interior, there has been a second COVID-related hospitalization in the past 24 hours. Sixty-five of the province's 69 hospitalizations are in the Vancouver Coastal Health or Fraser Health regions.

An additional 3,093 British Columbians are self isolating under public health monitoring, after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a single new COVID-19 death Thursday, from the Fraser Health region, bringing total deaths to 235. To date, two people have died from the virus in the Interior.

On Wednesday, 10,899 tests were administered across B.C., a record daily number.

A new outbreak was declared at Burnaby's George Derby Care Centre, where a single healthcare worker contracted the virus. This is the second time an outbreak has been declared at the long-term care home. There are active outbreaks at 15 long-term care homes and three acute care centres in B.C.

Dr. Henry reiterated that despite a number of COVID-19 exposures across B.C., there have been no outbreaks declared in school. An outbreak in schools is defined as when there are multiple transmissions where it's unclear how it's being transmitted.

There have been no reported COVID-19 exposures at any Thompson-Okanagan schools.