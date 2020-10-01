160621
BC  

NDP promises to increase student grant program to $4,000, create 2,000 tech spaces

NDP promises student grant

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312191

The NDP is promising to increase a British Columbia government student grant program up to $4,000 for eligible students to help them pay tuition, textbook and supply costs.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan says a re-elected NDP will also add 2,000 more technology spaces in post-secondary programs across B.C.

Horgan says the NDP will provide more details about its post-secondary education plans when it releases its election platform next week.

He says the grant program will be expanded to allow more middle-class and low-income students access to receive up to $4,000 each.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is campaigning in Vancouver and says his party will release its election platform next week.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is expected to announce her party's long-term care policy today in Sidney.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163292
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163498
163478
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163225


Daniel Craig’s ‘fifth and final’ James Bond film No Time to Die ‘ties up all his storylines’

Showbiz
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that forthcoming movie No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's final outing...
Baby says “no” to everything except money
Must Watch
How cute is this? 2-year-old Ray says “no” to just...
Dog wakes up and smiles at owner
Must Watch
Awwww.
Photoshop fails
Galleries
These photoshop fails are pretty cringy…
Jennifer Lopez named 2020 People’s Choice Awards Icon
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's...



154831
162228