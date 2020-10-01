Adorable guide dog pups named after BC provincial health officer

Photo: BC & Alberta Guide Dogs

BC & Alberta Guide Dogs has announced the birth of 10 Labrador puppies – and two of the puppies have been named “Bonnie” and “Henry” to honour B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Dr. Henry has been a wonderful presence of calm and guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Thornton, CEO of the organization.

“Our organization felt that it was a fitting tribute to name these little puppies after her, as they will one day grow up to provide those same qualities of guidance and support to someone in need.”

The litter of puppies will be in training to become guide dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired, autism service dogs for children with profound autism, and PTSD service dogs for veterans and first responders living with operational stress injuries.

At eight weeks old, they will be placed with volunteer puppy raisers who will help train and raise them, with help and supervision from the organization, until they are ready to enter advanced training.

“Thank you for the incredible work that BC Guide Dogs does, supporting so many people in British Columbia,” said Henry. “It is an honour to have two such adorable namesakes. I would like to extend my warmest wishes for the continued success of your organization during what has been a difficult time for all of us. Taking a moment to appreciate the joy of two little puppies is so welcome.”