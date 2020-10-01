RCMP investigating fatal shooting in North Vancouver

Photo: Glacier Media

Police in North Vancouver are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team posted a brief statement saying it is working with North Vancouver RCMP to find those responsible for the shooting in the area of 17th Street and St. Andrew's.

North Vancouver resident Mark Teasdale lives not far from where the shooting took place, in a residential area close to Lions Gate Hospital.

“We heard five or seven shots. Then someone screaming,” he said.

Teasdale said he was told people heard men yelling in the area right before the shots went off.

Police and ambulance crews were on the scene quickly, said Teasdale.