B.C. has had 125 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

As of Wednesday, 125 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, two of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 9,138. Active cases rose by 16, to 1,284, and hospitalizations rose by three, to 72.

There remains 21 active cases of the virus in the Interior Health region, with one person in hospital.

Province-wide, an additional 3,202 people are self isolating under public health monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

No new COVID-related deaths were announced Wednesday, and total deaths in B.C. remain at 234.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared Wednesday, and there remains 14 long-term care homes and three acute care facility outbreaks in B.C.

The community outbreak at Kelowna's Cavalry Chapel Church remains in effect. So far, five cases of the virus have been linked to the outbreak.