163139
BC  

B.C. has had 125 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

125 new cases, no deaths

- | Story: 312124

As of Wednesday, 125 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, two of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 9,138. Active cases rose by 16, to 1,284, and hospitalizations rose by three, to 72.

There remains 21 active cases of the virus in the Interior Health region, with one person in hospital.

Province-wide, an additional 3,202 people are self isolating under public health monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

No new COVID-related deaths were announced Wednesday, and total deaths in B.C. remain at 234.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared Wednesday, and there remains 14 long-term care homes and three acute care facility outbreaks in B.C.

The community outbreak at Kelowna's Cavalry Chapel Church remains in effect. So far, five cases of the virus have been linked to the outbreak.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163292
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163254
162862
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160972


Perfection is possible

Galleries
This gallery is absolute perfection.
Perfection is possible (2)
Galleries
Baby won’t let Dad in…
Must Watch
Elliana won’t let her dad come in her room to hang up his...
Hilary Duff ‘frustrated’ by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success
Showbiz
Hilary Duff "went through big frustrations" as...
Cat tries to meow while shaking head
Must Watch
Cat goes for a different dialect while shaking head.



162308
162228