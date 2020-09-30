163139
Rare deep-sea fish discovered on Vancouver Island

Rare deep-water fish found

A legendary and rare fish has been found on the shores of Vancouver Island.

A King-of-the-Salmon was found washed up on the shores of Sooke on Vancouver Island.

Indigenous legends indicate that this fish leads the salmon annually to their spawning grounds.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that the rare fish was spotted by Natalie Mueller and Andie Lafrentz as they were walking along Whiffin Spit in Sooke on Sept. 19.

At first, the pair thought it was a piece of metal.

“The first thing that stuck out to me was how large its eye was,” Mueller told CTV News. “My friend Andie and I met in university in biology class and both deduced that it must have been a deep-water fish based on the size of its eye and pupil,” she said.

King-of-the-salmon,  are a type of ribbonfish which live at depths of 900 metres or more in the Pacific ocean.

According to reports this rare breed has only been found on Vancouver Island twice before, once in 2019 and the time before that in 2017.

-With files from CTV News Vancouver Island

