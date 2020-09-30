163477
RCMP investigate break and enter discover drugs, cash and guns

Cash, drugs and gun seized

RCMP investigate break and enter call and discover hundreds of thousands in cash, drugs and a firearm.

Surrey RCMP seized a significant stash of drugs, over $200,000 in cash, and a firearm after a search warrant execution at a residence in Guildford, September 6, 2020 at 1:30 a.m.
 
Surrey RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress report at a residence in the 10600-block of 140 Street. "The suspects had fled prior to the arrival of frontline officers however, officers located evidence of a break and enter. As the investigation progressed, officers located a large quantity of drugs and cash inside the residence," says Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

Once the stash was discovered, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence later the same day and seized numerous items including suspected crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and a drug-cutting agent. Officers also seized over $200,000 in cash, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

In spite of all the evidence, no arrests have been made however, the investigation is ongoing.

"Our officers are always prepared for the unexpected when responding to files," says Superintendent Manly Burleigh Surrey RCMP Operations Officer. "In this case, our frontline officers were responding to a report of a break and enter which turned into a large drug and cash seizure.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

