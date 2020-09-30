163139
BC Wildfire Service setting controlled burn near Rock Creek

41-hectare controlled burn

Those travelling east of Rock Creek this week may come across heavy smoke, as the BC Wildfire Service conducts a controlled burn in the area.

The 41-hectare “ecosystem restoration burn” will take in the Bubar Creek area, about seven kilometres east of Rock Creek, north of Highway 3. The "low to moderate intensity" burn could start as soon as Wednesday, depending on weather conditions.

The goals of the burn include enhancing wildlife habitat for ungulates like deer and sheep, rejuvenating understory vegetation, improving forest biodiversity, reducing the spread of invasive plants and reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the region.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a press release. “The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help restore ecosystem dynamics and reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.”

Smoke from the prescribed burn will likely be visible from Rock Creek and from Highway 3 through to Midway.

