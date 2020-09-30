163255
162613
BC  

Pedestrian killed in fatal collision near Whalley in Surrey

Pedestrian struck and killed

- | Story: 312060

Surrey RCMP are investigating the death of a pedestrian in the Whalley area of Surrey, near Highway 17 and Bridgeview Dr. Wednesday morning.

RCMP report the pedestrian was struck in the middle of the intersection and has succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. 

The collision occurred at 6:20 a.m. the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have taken over the investigation and are expected to be in the area for several hours. 

Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the collision or who have dash-cam video that may show the driving actions of the vehicle before the collision. If you have information about this incident, please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161952
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162508
162339
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160939


Guy tries to slide down wooden handrail

Must Watch
Don’t try this at home.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020
Galleries
This gallery is packed with weirdness, so brace yourself.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Meeting your friend who just went abroad
Must Watch
“I only have French money” laughs in baguette.
Beatboxing cat
Must Watch
This is why the internet was created.



160916
162228