Pedestrian killed in fatal collision near Whalley in Surrey

Photo: Contributed

Surrey RCMP are investigating the death of a pedestrian in the Whalley area of Surrey, near Highway 17 and Bridgeview Dr. Wednesday morning.

RCMP report the pedestrian was struck in the middle of the intersection and has succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The collision occurred at 6:20 a.m. the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have taken over the investigation and are expected to be in the area for several hours.

Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the collision or who have dash-cam video that may show the driving actions of the vehicle before the collision. If you have information about this incident, please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.