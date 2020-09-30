Fish hooks, trip wires and more found in Vancouver community garden

Photo: Facebook

Gardeners in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood called police after a startling discovery – what appeared to be dangerous traps set up in their community garden.

“Somebody set up homemade traps,” at the coFood Collaborative Garden Project at East 4th Avenue and Scotia Street," Const. Tania Visintin confirms.

“There were fish hooks hung at eye level from trees, signs, and a wooden plank of upward-facing nails,” Visintin relayed.

Even trip wires were strung across paths, according to a spokesperson from the garden.

“Someone set up two booby traps in the garden designed to cause physical harm,” they said in a Facebook post, "The first incident of vandalism in the garden with apparent malicious intent.”

Visintin said officers canvassed the area looking for surveillance footage and asking neighbours if they were familiar with the traps – but came up short.

“And since there are no witnesses, it’s hard to investigate.... This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this."

Garden organizers have been distributing safety guidelines since the incident on Thursday, including to refrain from being in the community garden alone at night and being vigilant while walking in the garden.