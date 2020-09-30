Coffee poured over head of man near Burnaby SkyTrain station

Photo: Contributed

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly yelled racist remarks at a man near a Burnaby SkyTrain station and then watched as one of them poured coffee over his head, Saturday.

About 4:15 p.m., Burnaby RCMP officers responded to a report that a man had been racially abused and had coffee thrown on him near the Metrotown station.

The victim told police three people had shouted racist remarks such as “Go back to your country!” at him.

A man in a yellow hoodie then allegedly approached the victim and poured coffee over his head, police said.

That suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, wearing a yellow hoodie, beige pants and a black hat.

Police are also looking for two other suspects: a woman in her 30s with a blonde ponytail, wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants and a man wearing a black vest, black pants, black shoes and a ball cap worn backwards.

“Discrimination in any form has no place in our wonderfully diverse City,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a press release. “While we are thankful that the victim was not physically injured, we are mindful of the long-lasting effects that incidents like this one can have on those being targeted, so it is hugely important that we identify these suspects quickly.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.