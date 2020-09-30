Alleged shoplifter spits on mall security in Nanaimo

Photo: Security camera image

An alleged shoplifter spat on a security guard in Nanaimo after being confronted.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Police said the man became confrontational when approached by the security guard in Woodgrove Shopping Centre on Sept. 19.

He spat on the guard several times before leaving the store.

The suspect is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and light hair. He was wearing a brown or green jacket.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.