163233
163493
BC  

B.C. had 105 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

105 new cases, 1 death

- | Story: 312003

British Columbia has had 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but none came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 9,013, but active cases continue to drop, down to 1,268. Hospitalizations have stayed the same in the past 24 hours, at 69, 20 of whom are being treated in ICU.

In the Interior, there remains 23 active cases, with one person being treated in hospital. There remains five cases linked to the outbreak at the Calvary Chapel Kelowna church that was declared over the weekend.

Another 3,286 people are self-isolating under active public health monitoring after coming into contact with COVID-positive people.

A single new COVID-related death from the Fraser Health region was announced Tuesday, bringing the total deaths in B.C. to 234.

Additionally, a new outbreak was declared at Vancouver's Haro Park Centre long-term care centre. To date, 14 long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

B.C.'s state of emergency was extended once again, through to Oct. 13. It was first put into place back on March 18, and remains the longest state of emergency in the province's history.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161973
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161359
162546
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162862


Charming treehouses

Galleries
Would you live in a treehouse?
Charming treehouses (2)
Galleries
Cows sneak up on preoccupied pug
Must Watch
“Poppy the pug loves to roll in the grass, but on this...
Will Smith reunited with Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast for mansion tour
Showbiz
Will Smith was joined by his former The Fresh Prince of Bel Air...
Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit
Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.



162308
161910