Survey shows majority favour not-for-profit seniors care in BC

Photo: Unsplash/Cristian Newman

A new poll finds a majority of British Columbians support the phasing out for-profit long-term care.

The Research Co. poll found 73% of British Columbians with opinions on the issue would prefer to see for-profit operators reduced, and 71% would prefer not-for-profit operators to be in charge of new long-term care bed contracts.

As well, 79% said the issue of long-term care will be important (32% very important, 47% moderately important) in determining their vote in the provincial election.

The poll was conducted on behalf of the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union.



"The pandemic shone a light on what BCGEU members and others on the front lines of the long-term care sector have been saying since the early 2000s, when the rules were changed to allow increased privatization," said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith.

"British Columbians agree with what our union has been saying for years: we need to shift away from the for-profit delivery of seniors’ care. Now that we have an election coming up, I'm challenging all political parties to be clear about their plan to tackle the ongoing crisis in long-term care."

During her campaign last week, B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said she wants to end public funding for private long-term-care homes.



A report from B.C.'s seniors advocate tabled in February revealed that for-profit operators failed to deliver 207,000 care hours that they were funded to deliver.

Eighty-six per cent of poll respondents believe those who fail to do so should face penalties.



"British Columbians who have a personal connection to long-term care are more likely to call for a reduction on the participation of the for-profit sector in the future," Research Co. president Mario Canseco observed. "Significantly fewer residents of the province believe expanding the role of for-profit corporations in long-term care is the right course of action."