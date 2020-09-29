163233
White Rock's namesake painted black during 'inappropriate' act of vandalism

White Rock painted black

Sarah Grochowski, VIA - | Story: 311965

White Rock’s namesake – a 486-ton boulder that is periodically painted white by city staff – turned black for two days this past weekend.

One of its sides was vandalized, painted black. Atop that, in white, the words “Black Lives Matter" were painted.

White Rock City Councillor Scott Kristjanson told Vancouver Is Awesome the city was notified of the defacement Sept. 27.

By Monday, Sept. 28, “it was gone,” he said, lauding city staff for quickly covering the graffiti.

Kristjanson said although he is "full support" of the Black Lives Matter movement but the vandalism “was inappropriate" and "does their movement harm.”

He noted that the rock has particular significance to the Semiahmoo First Nations and “by defacing historical places like that, it does not help [BLM’s] cause – at all."

“It is a sacred place for them,” the councillor added.

When asked if the rock – being painted white like a canvas – has been a target of much vandalism Kristjanson responded with:

“Every once and a while someone puts their name on it, but not much."

He added: “with graffiti, it’s important to get rid of it right away” so the crime does not gain attention – as the vandal's purpose.

