BC Greens aiming for full slate of 87 candidates, but admit they may fall short

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says the party is working overtime to field a full slate of candidates in the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, but may fall short.

Furstenau, one of two B.C. Greens who are currently members of the legislature, said last week’s snap election call and the recent party leadership race have taxed resources to the limit.

She said the Greens are aiming to have a candidate in each of B.C.’s 87 ridings, but may fall short by Thursday’s nomination deadline.

As of Monday afternoon, the Green Party website listed 31 candidates, including three on Vancouver Island.

Furstenau was in Chemainus Sunday afternoon for the campaign launch of Chris Istace, who is running for the Greens in Nanaimo-North Cowichan.

Istace joins Furstenau and Adam Olsen, who currently represents Saanich North and the Islands, as candidates on Vancouver Island for the B.C. Green Party. The island’s remaining 11 ridings do not yet have candidates for the party.

The B.C. Liberals had 66 candidates listed on its website, including 10 in Island ridings, on Monday, while the NDP had 62.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan called an early election last week, more than one year ahead of the fixed October 2021 date.

