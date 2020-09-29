163477
Prince George cabbie found guilty of hitting man minutes after he was released from drunk tank

Out of tank, hit by cab

Mark Nielsen / Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - | Story: 311921

A taxi driver has been found guilty of hitting a man who was crossing a Prince George street shortly after he had been released from the drunk tank.

Facing a count of failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk under the Motor Vehicle Act, Khalid Ayub Khan chose to take the matter to trial.

The collision occurred about 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2018. Khan had been heading north in the right lane when traffic in the southbound lanes had stopped to let the man cross.

The collision occurred at an "unmarked" crosswalk. 

Khan, who self-represented, testified he never saw the man until he had been struck and blamed the accident on the fact the man was wearing dark clothing combined with poor lighting at the scene.

On his allegation of poor lighting, Khan noted that a street light at the spot was cycling on and off and received confirmation of the problem from city hall.

Provincial Court Judge Michael Brecknell disagreed with Khan's assessment, saying it's "not possible to calculate the impact of one light among many being on or off."

Brecknell also found that that the lights from the southbound vehicles would have illuminated the pedestrian as he was crossing the street.

The court heard that one of the RCMP members who arrived at the scene recognized the man from seeing him 10 minutes earlier in the detachment cellblock when RCMP checked on his sobriety prior to releasing him.

While RCMP determined he was sober enough to walk on his own, the man tends to walk with a limp and often uses a walker or a wheelchair to get around. B.C.'s civilian-based police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, launched an investigation and found no wrongdoing, the court was also told.

The extent of the man's injuries was not noted in the verdict.

Brecknell endorsed Crown prosecution's position that Khan be fined $145 for the offence, the minimum amount that can be issued, in acknowledgment of Khan's concern for the victim and the income he lost while the car was in policy custody for a mechanical inspection.

Brecknell also recommended that the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles not issue a driving prohibition to Khan.

