162114
163493
BC  

Fight breaks out on bus in Surrey after mask disagreement

Brawl on bus over mask

- | Story: 311886

Police are investigating a fight on a public transit bus in Surrey that broke out over a disagreement about a face mask.

The brawl happened at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday near 96 Avenue and 120th Street in Surrey.

Police say a passenger noticed a man who had boarded wasn’t wearing a mask. 

"The man removed a mask from his bag and offered it to the other man, to which he declined,” Transit Police said.

When the man offering the mask asked the other man if he had a medical exemption, the maskless man became belligerent.

Police said the man who offered the mask then stood up to confront the other and was punched in the head, leading to the fight. When the fight ended, the maskless man left the area and the victim was taken to hospital. 

Translink said spot checks have shown around 95 per cent of transit riders comply with the mask requirement.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161952
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161356
162180
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163067


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.



162739
161944