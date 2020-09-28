Fight breaks out on bus in Surrey after mask disagreement

Photo: Shane Dankoski, CTV News

Police are investigating a fight on a public transit bus in Surrey that broke out over a disagreement about a face mask.

The brawl happened at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday near 96 Avenue and 120th Street in Surrey.

Police say a passenger noticed a man who had boarded wasn’t wearing a mask.

"The man removed a mask from his bag and offered it to the other man, to which he declined,” Transit Police said.

When the man offering the mask asked the other man if he had a medical exemption, the maskless man became belligerent.

Police said the man who offered the mask then stood up to confront the other and was punched in the head, leading to the fight. When the fight ended, the maskless man left the area and the victim was taken to hospital.

Translink said spot checks have shown around 95 per cent of transit riders comply with the mask requirement.