Large amount of cash left in Coquitlam donut shop

Photo: RCMP

The Coquitlam RCMP are looking for the rightful owner — and only the rightful owner — of a large amount of cash that was found at a Tim Hortons a few months ago.

Police say a man entered the doughnut shop at Austin Avenue and Blue Mountain on June 20, leaving behind a bag that contained wads of bills. Mounties are now asking the owner to come forward and claim the money.

“It says a lot about our community that someone found this large amount of cash and immediately turned it over to police,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

He added that police have ways of determining whether the claimant of the cash is legitimate.The rightful owner will have to identify the specific amount and denomination of the bills as well as the brand of bag that held the cash

“Before anyone calls, they should know we have security video of the man who left the money,” he said. “When the right man does call us, he will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the cash to the correct person.”

To reach out to an investigator and claim the cash, call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Const. Andrew Krueger.