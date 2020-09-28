163477
BC  

Retired veteran wins $500,000 online

Retired veteran wins $500K

Delta Optimist - | Story: 311873

Hervey Blois thought he won $50,000 playing PlayNow.com’s Cash Buster Extreme. It was only when he was having dinner with his sons that he realized there was an extra zero – he had actually won a half million dollars.

“I had been flipping through some games, started playing Cash Buster Extreme and originally thought it was $50,000,” said the Chilliwack man. “My sons pointed out it was actually $500,000. I was dumbstruck.”

The retired veteran – who spent over two decades with the Royal Canadian medical services team – says he’s still in disbelief. However, he and his wife have at least talked about what they want to cross off their bucket list.

“We’ve had the fortune to be able to do some travelling, but one place I’d like to go is Scotland since that’s part of my mother’s history,” he said. “My wife also really wants to go to Italy too.”

Blois says he’s also eyeing some new parts for a classic car he’s kept in the garage.

“I’ve been restoring a 1959 Chevy Impala, and I’ve had it on the road a couple times but car parts for a classic car like that are often expensive. Now I might have some extra money to really restore it.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
162337
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162384
162162
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162405


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.



160738
162225