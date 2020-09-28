B.C. identifies 267 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend, 3 deaths

There have been 267 new COVID-19 cases reported in British Columbia in the past three days, including nine from the Interior Health region.

There were 68 new cases identified from Friday to Saturday, 125 from Saturday to Sunday and another 74 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total positive tests in B.C. to 8,908. An additional 3,372 people are self-isolating throughout the province as a result of exposure to a known positive case.

Active cases dropped to 1,302 on Monday, down from Friday's total of 1,349.

There are currently 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including one person in the Interior Health region. Of these, 22 are in ICU.

Over the weekend, there were three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths since the beginning of pandemic to 233.

Three new healthcare outbreaks have been declared, at the Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver Coastal (a recurrence), the Thornbridge Gardens Retirement Residence and Harrison West at Elim Village in the Fraser Health region.

The outbreak at Burnaby Hospital has now been declared over, leaving a total of 16 active healthcare outbreaks.

One new community outbreak has been declared in the Interior Health region, following an event at the Calvary Chapel Church which has identified five positive cases so far.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says taking a step back from social interactions right now, travelling less and seeing fewer people is essential to keeping COVID-19 numbers down as we head into the fall.

"Contact tracing has shown that the main source of COVID-19 transmission in British Columbia now continues to be through events where we're socializing with others, whether in a private home or a less controlled setting. We know that important ceremonies, important events like weddings, birthdays, funerals and parties have been driving this in the last few weeks.

"What this means is that through the choices we make, we can control the course of the pandemic as we're moving into the fall. Whether the curve goes up further, stays the same or goes down, relies on us."