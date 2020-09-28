163139
162388
BC  

Parked SkyTrain cars completely covered in spray-painted graffiti

SkyTrain fully spray-painted

Lindsay William-Ross, VIA - | Story: 311855

A SkyTrain vehicle was vandalized over the weekend, and multiple train cars were tagged with spray paint.

The SkyTrain, which had likely been in use on the Millennium Line and is seen in an image posted to Reddit at the platform of the Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station in Coquitlam, was tagged by vandals while stored on a track overnight after Saturday service, a TransLink spokesperson confirmed to Vancouver Is Awesome via email.

TransLink, however, declined to identify the exact location of the tracks.

"This section of track is on an elevated guideway behind a security fence. Security breaches of this nature are very rare given the section of track is not easy to access," added TransLink.

TransLink said the train has been pulled from service and the incident has been reported to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police also did not provide location information for the reported incident, however Cst. Mike Yake told V.I.A. in an email that they believe the incident took place on the evening of Sept. 26. 

However, Yake could not provide any details about who may have been behind the tagging, how they came to access the train, or whether there is any security footage.

"The investigation is still in the early stages, and our investigators will be working to identify a suspect or suspects," said Yake.

While SkyTrain cars have been the target of vandals in the past, Yake says the Transit Police "have not come across an incident where SkyTrain cars have been spray-painted to this extent in a long time."

Now it's on TransLink to remove the spray paint to get the train back in working order, which could prove costly. 

"We are in the process of determining how much it will cost to clean the graffiti," said TransLink.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
162103
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162519
160939
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163152


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.



161629
162225