Vancouver man dead in West Van supercar crash

Man dies in supercar crash

Brent Richter / North Shore News - | Story: 311839

A Vancouver man is dead after crashing his supercar on the Upper Levels Highway in West Vancouver overnight Sunday.

West Vancouver police say the 38-year-old was driving his 2019 McLaren west on Highway 1 around 12:45 a.m. when he crashed near the 21st Street exit.

When police arrived, the vehicle was overturned in the ditch and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash isn’t known, said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy, West Vancouver police spokesman, but several witnesses have given statements that will assist investigators.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody lost their life. All we can say is speed and road conditions were likely factors that contributed to the end result of this,” he said.

West Van police called in the RCMP’s Integrated Analysis and Reconstruction Service, which shut down the westbound lanes for several hours overnight. ICARS has now taken over the investigation. The BC Coroners Service will also file a report on the death.

