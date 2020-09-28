163255
BC  

Lamborghini busted doing almost double the speed limit

Supercar impounded

- | Story: 311834

The driver of a $400,000 plus Lamborghini Aventador has had his vehicle impounded for doing 65 km/h over the speed limit on Vancouver Island's Pat Bay Highway.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that Central Saanich Police are looking for witnesses after a Lamborghini was impounded and the driver fined nearly $1,000 for allegedly driving 65 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The supercar was pulled over Sunday night at 8:40 p.m. speeding along the Pat Bay Highway near Keating Cross Rd, doing 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The vehicle was impounded and the driver slapped with fines for excessive speeding, driving without due care and control and for changing lanes without signalling, for a total of $960. The driver is also now looking at 11 demerit points.

