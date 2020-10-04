COVID pandemic is convincing more British Columbians it's time to get a will

Photo: BC Notaries

A new poll finds half of B.C. parents don't have a will.

As well, 52 per cent of homeowners age 35 to 54 don't have one.

The Ipsos survey for BC Notaries also found the coronavirus pandemic has convinced many to get a will during the coming year.

Despite the seemingly low numbers, since the notaries' last survey in 2018, those stats are up in both categories, however.

Not having a will could leave family members vulnerable to outside decision-makers, delays and conflict if something were to happen to one or both parents, BC Notaries says.

Additionally, 27% of respondents who don’t have a will said the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more likely to prepare one in the next year. That figure jumps up to 37% for parents of children 18 or younger and to 38% for people aged 55 or older.

These numbers come as Make A Will Week approaches from Oct. 4-10.

While overall only 50% of B.C. adults have a current will in place, 64% of homeowners have one, up from 57% in 2018, and 49% of parents of children 18 or younger have a will, up from 34% in 2018.

“We believe that initiatives like ... Make a Will Week have helped raise awareness of this important legal document,” says Daniel Boisvert, president of BC Notaries Association.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, B.C. has passed legislation to legalize electronic wills and allow remote witnessing of wills, to improve ease and convenience while accommodating physical distancing.

It’s important for parents to know that if there is no will in place, custody of children and property distribution may not occur as they intend. Furthermore, if the Public Guardian and Trustee is brought in to administer the estate, the province may then decide on the future of dependent children and assets.

“Not having a will can create a lot of confusion, stress and conflict amongst family members after a person’s death. This can lead to increased costs and unexpected outcomes for children and beneficiaries,” said Tarja McLean, a notary in Kelowna. “A legal will gives clear direction about the guardianship of the children and the division of assets including the home. Don’t leave this important decision to the courts or government.”