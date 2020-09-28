163139
BC  

Second week of British Columbia's election campaign begins

Campaign enters 2nd week

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311774

The leaders of British Columbia's main political parties spent the weekend focusing on health care promises as the first week of the campaign ended.

The NDP's John Horgan promised to push ahead on new hospitals in northwest British Columbia and in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island if re-elected.

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, meanwhile, said he wouldn't bring back medical services plan premiums if his party wins the election on Oct. 24.

On Sunday, Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the party is working to field a full slate of candidates, but it may fall short.

She says last week's snap election call a year before the next scheduled polling date and the party's leadership race has taxed its resources to the limit.

Candidate nominations for the election close on Friday.

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161359
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163292
163067
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180


Pet turtle loves to watch cooking shows on TV

Must Watch
This person made Wilma the turtle a couch so she could watch her favorite cooking show. What a coincidence that America’s...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings start better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chris Hemsworth returning to Netflix for new movie Spiderhead
Showbiz
Chris Hemsworth is teaming up with Netflix again for forthcoming...
Abandoned places
Galleries
Check out these eerie abandoned places.



162706
162225