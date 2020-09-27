Provincial survey of COID-19 restrictions on seniors ending

Photo: Pexels

The survey of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on seniors will be ending soon.

The provincial seniors advocate is running the survey to learn more about how restrictions have affected seniors. In particular, the provincial office is looking at how visitation restrictions impacted residents of seniors homes.

"We want to know what type of activities you did during the visits and what the health and well being of residents was like. We want to know a little bit about your experience when the visit restrictions were mandated," states the Office of the Seniors Advocate British Columbia online. "How did you find out, what did you do during the first few months. We also want to know what your visits look like now."

Feedback will help guide policy in the future. Of particular importance is the lived experience of people who the restrictions impacted.

The survey ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information click here or call 1-877-952-3181.