163139
BC  

Elections BC says registering online or by phone saves people time and supports physical distancing

Deadline to register to vote

- | Story: 311714

There are only a few hours left for British Columbians to register to vote by phone or online for the upcoming election.

British Columbians can register by calling 1-800-661-8683 until 8 p.m. today.

The cutoff for online registration is Saturday night at 11:59 p.m, here.

Elections BC says people will still be able to register to vote or update their information when they vote in person, but it will be more time consuming. Ensuring information is up to date prior to voting will speed up the process and help support physical distancing.

After tonight, voters can still request a vote-by-mail package online or by phone. However, those who are not registered or have out-of-date information will need to take additional steps like providing approved forms for identification.

For more information visit the Elections BC official website.

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162984
162479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154284


Cake fails

Galleries
Baking fails taken to the next level.
Golf fail
Must Watch
Man hits gold ball and it goes backwards…
David Beckham hoping to profit off beekeeping hobby by selling honey
Showbiz
David Beckham is reportedly planning to sell his own range of...
English Bulldog puppy loves his new bed
Must Watch
Chunk, a 4-month-old English Bulldog puppy, just got himself a...
My wife during pregnancy (1st Trimester) | Dude Dad
Must Watch



161012
161910