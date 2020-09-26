Elections BC says registering online or by phone saves people time and supports physical distancing

Photo: Elections BC

There are only a few hours left for British Columbians to register to vote by phone or online for the upcoming election.

British Columbians can register by calling 1-800-661-8683 until 8 p.m. today.

The cutoff for online registration is Saturday night at 11:59 p.m, here.

Elections BC says people will still be able to register to vote or update their information when they vote in person, but it will be more time consuming. Ensuring information is up to date prior to voting will speed up the process and help support physical distancing.

After tonight, voters can still request a vote-by-mail package online or by phone. However, those who are not registered or have out-of-date information will need to take additional steps like providing approved forms for identification.

For more information visit the Elections BC official website.