B.C. had 98 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

There have been 98 new COVID-19 cases identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, two of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 8,641, but active cases actually dropped by 22 since Thursday, down to 1,349. Thirty-four of the active cases come from the Interior Health region, while the region has one COVID hospitalization.

There are currently 62 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, 19 of whom are in ICU.

An additional 3,533 people are in self isolation under public health monitoring after coming into close contact with a COVID-positive person.

A single person in the Vancouver Coastal Health region died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths in B.C. to 230.

And a new outbreak has been declared at Surrey's Peace Portal Seniors Village, while the outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been declared over.

While COVID-19 exposures have been reported at schools across B.C., none have been reported at any Thompson-Okanagan schools at this time. No outbreaks have been declared at any B.C. schools.

