Liberal Leader Wilkinson hasn't spoken to a homeless advocate in the past month

Parties spar on homelessness

The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says community safety has declined as a result of the NDP's housing and mental health and addictions strategies.

At a campaign event in Yaletown, Wilkinson accused the NDP of "warehousing" people experiencing homelessness in the Vancouver neighbourhood.

He says it has resulted in increased street violence, intimidation and theft and says there has been a 21 per cent increase in assaults in Vancouver and a 50 per cent increase in business break-ins.

However, he also admitted that he has not spoken with any advocates for the homeless in at least the past month, saying he's been focused on preparing for the election campaign that started Monday.

Wilkinson says the NDP's harm reduction strategy needs to be followed but the province should also have strong prevention and treatment strategies.

Wilkinson challenged Horgan as well as Green Leader Sonia Furstenau to three debates on the topics of economic recovery, housing and addictions and their visions for the future of B.C.

"Problems are spilling onto the streets and the housing problem is turning into a community problem," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson also says a Liberal government would launch a review of all property taxes and look at adding a tax on "paper" flips of pre-sale condos.

