SpeakEasy Cannabis Club starts harvesting crop near Rock Creek

The country’s largest single outdoor cannabis crop harvest is underway near Rock Creek.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club, which is owned and operated by Marc Geen, began harvesting the fields on Monday and will continue for three to four weeks.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have started the harvest of our outdoor grow,” Geen said in a press release. “It’s been a long road, and I’m happy to report the quality of the bud has exceeded all my expectations. It’s all hands on deck as we tackle this next challenge here at SpeakEasy, and, as anticipated, everyone has pulled together, making an extremely difficult process seem easy.

“As always, I am so proud of our dedicated group of talented hard-working employees. Without them we would have nothing but a bunch of good ideas.”

SpeakEasy is situated on 290 acres of land and it expects to cultivate 150,000 kilograms of cannabis each year. The harvest period over the next month will yield flower and extract material suitable to make any concentrate the market demands.

Geen is a fourth-generation farmer in his family, which is known for being one of the first in the Okanagan to harvest fruit.