Hunters, First Nations protest planned BC moose cull

When a memo leaked from the provincial government in June that baby and mother moose would be culled to starve off wolf populations, hunters and outdoorsmen across the province were not pleased with the news.

A group of local hunters, First Nation chiefs, civic representatives and guide outfitters gathered in Williams Lake this week to protest the plan to cull 400 moose cows.

The plan is reportedly an effort to starve off the wolf population, who could threaten caribou populations.

“Moose populations are declining all across the province and it is completely irresponsible for the provincial government to issue limited entry hunting tags for moose cows and their calves without consulting anyone,” said long-time activist Dan Simmons, organizer of the Cow Moose Sign Project, in a news release.

“Starting in October there will be some areas with an unrestricted open season on calves right on top of the 400 hunting tags already issued.”

Though the rally took place in Williams Lake, the plan to cull the moose is to take place across the province.

“Everyone knows that wolves are resourceful hunters and will seek out other prey, including caribou. No one was consulted in advance, not even First Nations, hunters, guides and outfitters or rural communities that traditionally rely on moose for sustenanc," said Simmons.

"We are therefore calling on the provincial government to immediately suspend all 400 of the limited entry hunt for moose cows and their calves."