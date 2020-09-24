Dr. Henry says the positive feedback has outweighed the bad

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

After British Columbia's top doctor revealed this week that she's received death threats for her work leading the province's battle against COVID-19, she said Thursday the positive feedback has outweighed the bad.

Speaking at the annual convention of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she's had to have security at her house after receiving death threats for her work.

During Thursday's COVID-19 press conference, Dr. Henry said the issues have dated back to January.

“It doesn't surprise me in many ways, when people are anxious and afraid, some people's reaction is to lash out in anger and frustration and these are unprecedented times,” she said.

At the UBCM convention's panel discussion on leadership during the pandemic, Dr. Henry said she believes the abuse she's received is partly due to her being a woman in high-profile position.

But she says there's been far more positivity than negativity.

“There has been much much more positive feedback that I've been getting on a daily basis and I appreciate that, both for myself, for my team, who work very hard behind the scenes, and for my public health colleagues across the province; we absolutely thank you and I do appreciate all of the notes and good wishes and comments that people have sent,” she said.

“I am doing fine, I have a strong sense of community – my neighbours, my friends, my family – to support me, and I really appreciate the support that I get from our community here in B.C.”

As of Thursday, B.C. has 1,371 active cases of COVID-19, with 149 new cases.