Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

British Columbia has had 149 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, five of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive cases in the province to 8,543, but active cases dropped slightly Thursday, to 1,371. Of these active cases, 61 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 20 of whom are being treated in ICU.

Additionally, 3,417 are self isolating under public health monitoring after coming into contact with COVID-positive people.

On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced two more residents of the Fraser Health region have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 229.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Vancouver's Banfield Pavilion long-term care home, while another outbreak at a Fraser Valley long-term care home has been declared over. There are now 14 outbreaks declared in healthcare settings in B.C.

Dr. Henry added that to date, no outbreaks have been declared in B.C. schools, but there have been about 30 exposure events in schools. She says this isn't surprising, as there are more than 2,000 schools in the province with millions of students returning to school. There have been no exposure events in any schools in the Okanagan or Kamloops.