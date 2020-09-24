Police seek help identifying man on bike who groped teen near Chilliwack school

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating the groping of a teenage girl this month, confirmed spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

The high schooler was walking with a friend Wednesday, Sept. 16 when a man on a bike allegedly reached out to grab her rear end.

Video surveillance from a home on Yale Road captured the suspect – whose face is shrouded by sunglasses and a backward-facing ball cap – slowing down to slap the high schooler from behind.

Police confirmed the incident happened just before noon, as the teens walked to Chilliwack Senior Secondary during a lunch break.

After the act, the suspect looks back to face the teenagers while continuing down to bike down the street.

The man in the video is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark-coloured shorts.

"We're asking for the public's help in identifying the man on the bike," Rail told Vancouver Is Awesome.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.