UBCM delegates vote to change BC plates to Bonnie British Columbia in test vote

Photo: BC Gov't

Union of B.C. Municipalities delegates have approved changing B.C.’s licence plates from “Beautiful British Columbia” to “Bonnie British Columbia” in honour of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

They voted Wednesday in favour of the change, 66 to 43 per cent.

Henry has been the province’s face of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Henry told UBCM delegates she has received death threats as a result of her work.

“There are people who don’t like what I say or don’t like what I do or don’t like my shoes,” the provincial health officer told a UBCM panel.

“People think it’s OK to do that to women who are up front.”

The vote was a test run to ensure the online voting system was working properly. It was not a serious vote.