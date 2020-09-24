162114
162388
BC  

UBCM delegates vote to change BC plates to Bonnie British Columbia in test vote

'Bonnie British Columbia'

Jeremy Hainsworth/Glacier Media - | Story: 311525

Union of B.C. Municipalities delegates have approved changing B.C.’s licence plates from “Beautiful British Columbia” to “Bonnie British Columbia” in honour of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

They voted Wednesday in favour of the change, 66 to 43 per cent.

Henry has been the province’s face of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Henry told UBCM delegates she has received death threats as a result of her work.

“There are people who don’t like what I say or don’t like what I do or don’t like my shoes,” the provincial health officer told a UBCM panel.

“People think it’s OK to do that to women who are up front.”

The vote was a test run to ensure the online voting system was working properly. It was not a serious vote.

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161350
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161973
160939
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160619


Two drums and a cymbol fall off a cliff

Must Watch
Great designs
Galleries
Check out these incredibly clever designs.
Great designs (2)
Galleries
Elton John pushes back U.S. farewell tour
Music
Elton John has postponed the U.S. leg of his Farewell Yellow...
Cute baby Keeley sneezes and falls
Must Watch



162663
162225