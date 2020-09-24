162114
Prince George area man's disappearance still unsolved after 8 years

Still missing after 8 years

Prince George Citizen

Prince George RCMP remain hopeful they will solve the mystery surrounding a man who went missing more than eight years ago.

Barry Blain Seymour, 32, was reported missing on May 26, 2012.

The resident of Fort Ware had travelled to Prince George with family members to attend his son's wedding. He opted to stay in the city for a few more days and was staying in a local motel.

He was last seen on May 23 near the Sunrise Trailer Park.

A search for Seymour was carried out by air and boat along the Fraser River between Prince George and Quesnel, and by Prince George Search and Rescue and an RCMP dog team along the ground.

While the detachment's serious crimes section has been handling the investigation, police said there is no evidence Seymour was a victim of foul play.

"Like all our missing person investigations, we would all like to locate Barry and determine what happened to him," Cpl. Craig Douglass said Wednesday. "We continue to have hope that he will be found and that someone will come forward with information that will further the investigation."

Seymour is described as Indigenous, five feet seven inches tall and 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that may have seen Seymour or knows where he might be, is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

