Horgan, Furstenau set to deliver speeches at UBCM convention today

Leaders to address UBCM

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311493

Two party leaders are set to deliver speeches today at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention during the provincial election campaign.

The speeches by NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau to local politicians were scheduled long before Monday's election call, but will now be campaign events.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson told delegates Wednesday during a virtual event that Horgan's New Democrats played politics with a provincial economic recovery plan by delaying its introduction to coincide with the snap election call.

B.C.'s fixed election date was set for the fall of next year, but Horgan says he needed political stability and called a vote for Oct. 24.

Wilkinson says the Liberals are poised to introduce a campaign platform that focuses on child care, addiction and homelessness.

Horgan says the NDP wants political stability to continue its goal of making life more affordable.

