Candidates in the upcoming election limited to spending $66,000

Election spending limits set

Elections BC has come out with limits as to just how much each candidate, party, and third-party sponsor is able to spend during the provincial election campaign.

Individual candidates will be limited to just $66,123.96 for the duration of the campaign, while parties will be able to spend $4.59 million.

Third-party sponsors, those groups advocating for specific candidates or parties, will be limited to spend $3,420 in a single electoral district and $171,010 province-wide.

The limits, announced Wednesday, came into effect the day the election was called, and runs through to the close of voting on Saturday, Oct. 24.

In a news release, officials with Elections BC say party limits are based on the number of registered voters at the time the election is called.

Because this campaign will be five days longer than the traditional 29 day campaign during a fixed-date election, limits have been adjusted to reflect the additional campaign period.

