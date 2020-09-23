B.C. had 91 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 91 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, four of whom live in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 8,395, but 1,376 of the cases remain active. These active cases are down 89 from Tuesday's numbers, which was in turn more than 500 cases less than Monday.

This drastic drop in active cases Tuesday was attributed to a significant delay in Vancouver Coastal Health's notification of recovered cases over the past month, as the health authority transitioned to a new system.

In the Interior Health region, 31 active cases remain, and there are no longer any COVID-related hospitalizations in the region.

As of Wednesday, 62 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Tuesday, 18 of whom are being treated in ICU.

Wednesday, 3,368 people are self-isolating under public health monitoring after coming in contact with a COVID-positive individual.

No new COVID-related deaths were announced Wednesday, and the total deaths across B.C. remains at 227.

Additionally, no new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared, and the outbreaks at Surrey's Bear Creek Villa independent-living facility, Burnaby's Normanna long-term care facility and the Fraser Valley's Loblaws warehouse have been declared over.