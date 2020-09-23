162805
Parts of B.C. will be drenched with up to 70 mm of rain: Environment Canada

Storm to drench BC Coast

Environment Canada is warning of heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding and pooling water in parts of B.C.

Rainfall warnings have been posted for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

The forecaster says between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain is expected by Thursday.

It says Wednesday's heavy rainstorm was the first in a series that are expected to bring a major change in the weather pattern to B.C., especially the south coast.

The wet weather along with gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected into Saturday.

Environment Canada says the combination of rain, wind and trees dropping their leaves could lead to localized flooding and possible power outages.

