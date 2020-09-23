Police investigate after man was set on fire while sleeping in Campbell River, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

The RCMP say a sleeping man was deliberately set on fire in Campbell River, B.C., leaving him severe burns to his back.

Police say fishermen who were out early on Tuesday saw the man in the parking lot of a retail outlet and called an ambulance.

Investigators later discovered the 20-year-old man had been sleeping under a highway bridge when he was set on fire and his belongings taken.

Police say the man managed to shed his burning clothing and made his way to the parking lot for help.

While the man's injuries are serious, police say in a statement that they are considered non-life-threatening.

A police dog was brought in and police say they have no suspects.