World Alzheimer's Month encourages people to climb for the cause

September is World Alzheimer's Month and British Columbians are encouraged to take part in an online discussion series while also participating in the Climb for Alzheimer's hiking challenge.

This month is a time to push the global conversation surrounding Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. It is estimated that 70,000 B.C. residents are living with some form of dementia and it is likely that most people in the Okanagan have some sort of connection to the disease. This includes family members, friends and neighbours.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. aims to create a province were those living with dementia are welcomed, supported and included, but there is still work to be done.

Those who are impacted by dementia are invited to take part in 'Demystifying advocacy,' a two-part series on Sept. 28 and 29, between 1 and 2 p.m.

This free series gives residents the opportunity to listen to dementia advocates as they share their stories while having real conversations about what it takes to make change happen.

Part one of the series is called 'changing your situation.' This explores advocation for ones self and members of their family.

Part two is called 'changing the system' which explores how advocates can raise their voices to enforce policy and practice change.

“Building a dementia-friendly province would be impossible without the tireless efforts of dementia advocates,” says Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s CEO Maria Howard. “We want to celebrate their leadership and give people a chance to learn from them.”

Community fundraisers are vital for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.'s activities. People across the province can sign up to participate in the Climb for Alzheimer's hiking challenge until Sept. 30. Hikers can take to their local hiking trails in support of the society.

“By taking part in the Climb for Alzheimer’s, you’ll be supporting thousands of British Columbians on the dementia journey – and helping ensure that no one has to climb that mountain alone,” says Howard.

To learn more about dementia, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.