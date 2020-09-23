Bella Coola companies offer heli-skiing, yacht living, for $319,000

Photo: Contributed

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime adventure at a once-in-a-lifetime price.

Or maybe it’s twice, if you have pockets deeper than the Pacific Ocean.

Bella Coola Heli Sports and Maple Leaf Adventures have teamed up to offer a vacation unlike any other. It is called the Soar and Explore package, and the companies are calling it the “most exclusive and luxurious yacht-based, heli-ski experience available in North America.”

The package starts at $319,000.

Yes, you read that correctly.

It is designed for groups of up to eight skiers and riders, so the individual cost could be as low as $40,000. That price will get you access to 3.25 million acres of prime powder, private helicopter flights, fjord cruising, kayaking and paddle boarding, and seafood feasts. The yacht, called MV Cascadia, is a 138-foot catamaran that features spacious cabins, elegant lounges and dining, lodge-quality amenities and a hot tub on the top deck that boasts 360-degree views of the surrounding fjords.

“There is nothing like this in the world. It’s epic,” Maple Leaf Adventures co-owner Kevin Smith said in a press release. “B.C.’s fjords are stunning from the mountain peaks and to the ocean. When we introduced Cascadia, our luxury expedition yacht, I knew this was the right ship to support an exclusive yacht-based, heli-ski trip. Bella Coola Heli Sports shares that vision and dedication to exploration, and offering the best experiences in the region.”

The Soar and Explore package includes return flights between Vancouver and Bella Coola, eight ski days, 20 hours of flight time and private, single-occupancy cabins for seven nights. All meals and drinks, including alcohol, are offered as part of the package, as are daily massage treatments, two professional ski guides and all amenities aboard the MV Cascadia.

“We are thrilled to connect skiers and riders with some of the best landscapes and ski experiences B.C. has to offer through our new Soar and Explore adventure,” Bella Coola Heli Sports co-owner Beat Steiner said. “This year has been a challenge for all of us, and, more than ever, I think people need an escape, something to dream about and look forward to.

“We are stoked to be able to offer the Soar and Explore program—unlimited powder, exploring remote wilderness, and contemplating the stars from the deck of a luxury catamaran. We designed this package as the ultimate ski trip, a unique opportunity for the skier that has been everywhere to take a turn out of the ordinary into the extraordinary. We trust our guests will agree.”