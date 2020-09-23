Eight arrested as Prince George RCMP seize multiple firearms following rise in gang violence

Photo: Glacier Media/file photo

Eight were arrested, but only two are headed to court following an RCMP raid in Prince George early Wednesday.

RCMP say an "extreme high risk" to public safety was a possibility, and a Criminal Code search warrant was executed at a home in the Spruceland neighbourhood, where several firearms, ammunition and a stun gun were seized.

The North District Emergency Response Team was called in to help.

Two of the suspects, men aged 28 and 21, were taken into custody. Both are well-known to police and have a violent history. The other six were released as the investigation continues and are awaiting charge assessment by the BC Prosecution Service.

No names have been released.

“The action taken by police was a direct result of the ongoing investigation into the increased violence involving firearms in our community,” Cpl. Craig Douglass said in a news release.

Gun violence has escalated between rival two drug-trade gangs in recent days.

He notes more police action is likely considering the nature of the incident.