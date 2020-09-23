Cypress Mountain Resort announces coming Mountain Coaster attraction

Photo: Sunkid

West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain Resort has announced a new adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

The resort says the new Mountain Coaster, similar to one at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, will offer another recreational activity for people to enjoy on the mountain in the summer months.

The ride will descend from the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain and travel over 1,700 metres with 279 metres of vertical drop. Riders can safely reach speeds of up to 40 km/h winding down the track with forested vistas and exciting bends.

The coaster is being fabricated by Austrian manufacturer Sunkid. The ride features a low to the ground single-track design with backrest carts equipped with a hand brake, which allows each rider to control their own speed.

"Our coasters have been a huge success in Europe, and we are excited to have the opportunity to install one at Cypress Mountain in beautiful West Vancouver, British Columbia. The terrain on the slopes of Black Mountain will perfectly complement our technology and create an amazing ride," said Sunkid CEO Emanuel Wohlfarter.

"This activity positions perfectly within our planned vision for enhancing year-round accessibility to our world-class public recreation facilities," said Cypress president Russell Chamberlain.

"The Mountain Coaster is the perfect centrepiece to build family-focused recreational summer activity."