Seven more Vancouver flights on COVID-19 exposure list

Photo: BCCDC

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning airline passengers they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on multiple recent flights out of Vancouver.

The following seven flights have been added to the BCCDC's list of affected flights:

Sept. 9: Air Canada 242, Vancouver to Edmonton (Rows 18 - 24)

Sept. 10: WestJet 138, Vancouver Calgary (Rows 7 - 13)

Sept. 12: WestJet 720, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 4 - 10)

Sept. 15: Air Canada 107, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 27 - 30)

Sept. 17: Air Canada 127, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 35 - 41)

Sept. 9: Air India 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (Not reported)

Sept. 10: Air Philippines 116, Manila to Vancouver (Rows 46 - 52)

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the public health agency's website for updates about flights identified for the risk of exposure.

Those travelling from outside of Canada, meanwhile, must arrive prepared with a 14-day self-isolation plan.

The country's two largest airlines ended their onboard seat distancing policies on July 1, raising health concerns amid a pandemic that has devastated the travel industry.

On social media, a few people ask why airlines are permitted to ignore physical distancing protocol while other businesses must adhere to them; others simply say they won't travel with airlines that don't have distancing policies in place.

Currently, the Government of Canada states that you should avoid all travel outside of the country until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.